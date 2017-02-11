NEWS

Man in East New York found shot to death

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man was found shot to death in Brooklyn early Saturday.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a man shot in a building on Alabama Avenue in East New York. He was found in the basement area.

The 41-year-old man had been wounded in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a nearby resident and was attending a party with about 20 other people in the basement of a home. A dispute preceded the shooting.

No one else was injured. Police said the shooter and many of the party-goers fled.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending proper family notification.
