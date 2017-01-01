NEWS

Family IDs Delaware man as sole American injured in Istanbul nightclub attack
EMBED </>More News Videos

Family members identify a Delaware man as the sole American injured in Istanbul nightclub attack.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A small business owner from Greenville, Delaware was one of the dozens injured in a deadly nightclub shooting in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year's Eve.

Family members say William Jacob Raak, originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was visiting Istanbul with his friends.

He was one of an estimated 600 people celebrating New Year's inside the Reina nightclub when around 1:15 a.m. a gunman entered and opened fire.



During the attack, Raak was shot in the leg. His brother says the bullet struck his cellphone, and likely saved his life since it prevented damage of a major artery.

In the end, at least 39 people were killed and nearly 70 others were injured.

Family members say Raak is being treated at the hospital and is expected to be discharged within the next day before returning to Philadelphia.

On Sunday, the U.S. State Department said one American citizen was injured during the attack in Istanbul, Turkey.
Related Topics:
newsIstanbul attacku.s. & worlddel. newspa. news
Load Comments
Related
Gunman in New Year slayings at Istanbul club still at large
NEWS
Manhunt Underway After Shooting Attack at Istanbul Nightclub Kills 39
Decades in the making, Second Avenue Subway opens to the public
Woman burned at bar during flaming alcohol trick
Giants beat Redskins 19-10 in last regular-season game
More News
Top Stories
Decades in the making, Second Avenue Subway opens to the public
2 men killed in separate hit and run accidents in Brooklyn, Queens
Search launched for attacker after 39 killed in Istanbul nightclub
Giants beat Redskins 19-10 in last regular-season game
New year, new baby: Parents welcome boy born just after midnight in Queens
Woman burned at bar during flaming alcohol trick
Mariah Carey rep: Technical problems bungled New Year's Eve show
Show More
Teen basketball player shot in Mount Vernon was innocent bystander, police say
1 dead, 2 injured in collision of vehicle and cab in Brooklyn
Crews clean up Times Square following New Year's Eve celebration
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed' in apparent NYE prank
William Christopher, actor best known as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
More News
Top Video
Crews clean up Times Square following New Year's Eve celebration
Decades in the making, Second Avenue Subway opens to the public
Kew Gardens Hills building condemned after 5-alarm fire
Sandy Kenyon's top 10 movies of 2016
More Video