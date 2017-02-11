NEWS

Man held at East Harlem Duane Reade escapes from police

CeFaan Kim has the latest from East Harlem. (WABC/Google Maps)

CeFaan Kim
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who escaped after he was taken into custody on Saturday.

According to the NYPD, around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a call from security at Duane Reade, 1490 Madison Ave. in East Harlem. Officers handcuffed the man, yet somehow as he was being placed into a patrol car, he took off running.


Police are now narrowing their search to the George Washington Carver Houses complex. Officers are poking into every lobby, hoping to find clues and witnesses.

This is now the eighth prisoner since June to escape NYPD custody. On December 29th, 32-year-old Daniel Ortiz, arrested for shoplifting at Macy's Herald Square escaped while still in shackles. The officer guarding Ortiz was suspended for talking on his cellphone.

On October 25th, 19-year-old Narciso Rosario escaped while handcuffed after he was pulled over in the Bronx for having drugs in his car.

September 20th, 19-year-old Dwayne McClearly, also in handcuffs, escaped from the back of a squad car in Crown Heights. He was back in custody the same day.

And on June 20th, 16-year-old Rhamar Perkins escaped from the 32nd Precinct in Brooklyn after asking to use the bathroom. The officer charged with watching him was suspended for 30 days.

All of the prisoners were eventually recaptured.

Sunday's escapee is described as wearing all green clothing, in his 20s and is about 5'11".
