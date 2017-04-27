HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --A 22-year-old man was identified as a suspect in a stabbing at a Bronx subway station, across from Yankee Stadium, in a dispute over subway swipes.
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the bottom of the stairs leading to the station, near the turnstile.
According to the New York City Police Department, Diarra Siby got into the dispute with a man in the walkway to the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium subway station just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and abdomen. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he is serious but stable with a collapsed lung.
The two were arguing about a subway swipes one of them was selling on the way to the turnstile.
The suspect fled the scene.
The station is near Yankee Stadium in the Highbridge section and serves the B, D and 4 lines.