NEWS

Suspect named in Yankee Stadium subway station stabbing

Suspect identified in Yankee Stadium subway station stabbing. (NYPD)

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
A 22-year-old man was identified as a suspect in a stabbing at a Bronx subway station, across from Yankee Stadium, in a dispute over subway swipes.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. at the bottom of the stairs leading to the station, near the turnstile.

According to the New York City Police Department, Diarra Siby got into the dispute with a man in the walkway to the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium subway station just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and abdomen. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he is serious but stable with a collapsed lung.
The two were arguing about a subway swipes one of them was selling on the way to the turnstile.

The suspect fled the scene.

The station is near Yankee Stadium in the Highbridge section and serves the B, D and 4 lines.
Related Topics:
newsstabbingsubway crimeHigh BridgeNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
13 Louisiana-Lafayette players arrested over theft charges
Trump gives Pentagon authority to set troop levels in Syria and Iraq
Trump agrees 'not to terminate NAFTA at this time'
Overnight explosion rocks Damascus; Syrian government blames Israel
Delaware state trooper dies after being shot in convenience store parking lot
More News
Top Stories
Final farewell: Funeral today for FDNY firefighter William Tolley
United raising limit on payments to bumped flyers to $10,000
Suspect in Del. trooper murder still barricaded
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge opens with light show Thursday night
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Could Amtrak's plans to update NY Penn lead to more delays?
Man fatally stabbed at Queens internet cafe
Show More
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Superbug' fungus emerges as new menace in NY and NJ hospitals
Couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
NYPD patrol officers to begin wearing body cameras
Trump proposes dramatic tax cuts for companies, people
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos