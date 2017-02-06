  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Man in wheelchair robbed at knife-point in Brownsville

EMBED </>More News Videos

Josh Einiger reports from Brownsville.

By
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 53-year-old Brooklyn man in a wheelchair was robbed at knife-point.

The crook didn't stop there; he then wheeled the victim into his first floor apartment to search for more stuff.

The victim has been confined to a wheelchair after a stroke 10 years ago. Over the weekend, it made him the target of a heartless crime.

"I'm disabled. I'm in a wheelchair. How much fighting can you do? What can you do?" said George, the victim.

The victim wants to be known only as "George". He overcomes his disability with dignity in his Brownsville apartment. He asked Eyewitness News to conceal his identity, as he described his ordeal.

"Seeing the knife, which my focus was on, my first thing, was saying, 'I don't want to get hurt," George said.

It was still dark early Saturday morning when George wheeled himself out for a smoke.

At the end of his walkway, he found himself face to face with his assailant who brandished a butcher knife and demanded cash.

"The first thing he said was, 'Give me your money. All you crippled *expletive* get your checks around this time,'" George said. "I said, 'I don't have no money. I don't carry money.'"

But the man wheeled him backwards, into his apartment where he grabbed a fanny pack with George's wallet and cell phone.

That's when George reached for his medical alert button around his neck and the assailant ran away.

Detectives from the 73 squad are trying to find him, but so far, there's no video.

In the darkness made even worse by the scaffolding from the building next door, George didn't get a good look at him.

"This is New York. You know you never know what people are thinking," George said.

George is afraid the attacker will come back, someone who thought nothing about preying on a victim powerless to defend himself.
Related Topics:
newsrobberydisabilityBrownsvilleNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Baby girl allegedly abandoned by father at Newark YMCA
Police warn of car booting scam in Mount Kisco
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Trump: 'Dishonest Press Does Not Want to Report' on Terror
More News
Top Stories
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Police warn of car booting scam in Mount Kisco
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
AccuWeather Alert: Wild week of weather ahead
NYPD: Karina Vetrano's fight led to suspected killer
DNA lab talks about technology that solved Vetrano murder
Baby girl allegedly abandoned by father at Newark YMCA
Show More
Vigil held for off-duty NYPD officer killed in Bronx car wreck
Exclusive: 26-inch gap in track poses derailment risk, expert says
Lucky delivery: NJ law allows for lottery tickets by courier
DA on child rape suspect: 'This is a real life boogeyman'
Claims of neglect prompt Hempstead Animal Shelter audit
More News
Top Video
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Police warn of car booting scam in Mount Kisco
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Update: Major repairs after Target ball barrels through parking lot
More Video