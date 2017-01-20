  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Raw pool coverage of today's events
NEWS

Long Island man accused of exposing self

Cameron McDermott (NCPD)

Eyewitness News
GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police arrested a man in connection with several incidences of lewdness on Long Island.

Between Sept. 25 and Jan. 5, Cameron L. McDermott, 31, of Hempstead, exposed himself to women in Garden City, according to the Garden City Police Department. McDermott is charged with possessing sexual performance of a child, and public lewdness charges.

Police said he exposed himself to women half a dozen times or more. In one instance, at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 he approached a woman in a parking lot at Adelphi, exposed himself and, after asking her a question, urinated on her leg, police said.

In another incident, police said, at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23, he approached a woman in Parking Field 7N and started speaking to her when she realized he was not wearing pants.

McDermott was arrested Thursday in a parking garage in Hempstead, and police said his cell phone and computer contained pictures and videos of more incidents.

He is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Hempstead.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (516) 465-4150.
Related Topics:
newslong island newssexual harassmentlewdnessGarden City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's Former Campaign Manager Recalls 'Nobody' Thinking This Day Would Come
Donald Trump Embarks on Historic Inauguration
NYPD: Elderly man put in headlock, robbed in Bronx building
8 Survivors Found in Rubble of Italy Hotel Buried by Avalanche: Reports
9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target
More News
Top Stories
Inauguration Day: Trump to become America's 45th president
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
Inauguration Day event schedule
NYPD: Elderly man put in headlock, robbed in Bronx building
Protesters in DC making their mark at Trump inauguration
3 Dead, 20 Injured After Car Drives Through Pedestrians in Australia: Police
Show More
Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" to appear in New York City courtroom
NYC rally held on inauguration eve 'to protect shared values'
9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target
Suspect in theft of $1.6M bucket of gold flakes caught in Ecuador
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
More Photos