Officials say a man was hospitalized after walking into a California grocery store, pouring bleach on himself, stripping and running around naked.San Bernardino police received a call from the Stater Bros. location around 9:40 p.m. Monday about a man acting erratically inside the store.According to authorities, he went to the house supplies aisle and dumped two gallons of bleach over his head and body. He then proceeded to take his clothes off and run around the grocery store, scaring customers.The man was eventually shocked with a stun gun and subdued by a security guard and several store employees."I seen everybody tackling one another, screaming, hands coming up, people filming, going crazy, and I didn't know it at the very moment," witness Elizabeth Evans said, adding that she hid in a back cooler and dialed 911.The guard and workers held the man down until officers arrived. He was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.