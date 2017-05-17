NEWS

Man pours bleach on himself, runs around California grocery store naked

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness video shows the tasing and arrest of a man who poured bleach on himself and stripped off his clothes at a Stater Bros. store in San Bernardino.

SAN BERNARDINO, California --
Officials say a man was hospitalized after walking into a California grocery store, pouring bleach on himself, stripping and running around naked.

San Bernardino police received a call from the Stater Bros. location around 9:40 p.m. Monday about a man acting erratically inside the store.

According to authorities, he went to the house supplies aisle and dumped two gallons of bleach over his head and body. He then proceeded to take his clothes off and run around the grocery store, scaring customers.

The man was eventually shocked with a stun gun and subdued by a security guard and several store employees.

"I seen everybody tackling one another, screaming, hands coming up, people filming, going crazy, and I didn't know it at the very moment," witness Elizabeth Evans said, adding that she hid in a back cooler and dialed 911.

The guard and workers held the man down until officers arrived. He was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
Related Topics:
newsclothingsafetynaked manbizarretaser
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
14-year-old boy charged in fire at Manhattan synagogue
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
Ryan says he has confidence in Trump, McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate
SUV crashes into barbershop in Bronx building
Police chief shot in Maybrook; Suspect dead after standoff
More News
Top Stories
14-year-old boy charged in fire at Manhattan synagogue
Woman found stabbed to death in Long Island home
Puerto Rico militant freed from custody after 36 years
Search underway for NYC CEO, 3 others after plane debris found
'Roseanne' to return with original cast 30 years after premiere on ABC
McDonald's pulls ad that upset bereavement groups
Battle over woman's wind chimes in Greenpoint
Show More
Sentencing day for Rockland podiatrist in plot to kill wife
Police: Wrong-way driver causes crash on Hutchinson Pkwy
NYPD: 2 young sisters groped on Brooklyn sidewalk
Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday
Trump faces fallout over Comey memo, intelligence questions
More News
Top Video
14-year-old boy charged in fire at Manhattan synagogue
NYPD: 2 young sisters groped on Brooklyn sidewalk
Woman found stabbed to death in Long Island home
Trump faces fallout over Comey memo, intelligence questions
More Video