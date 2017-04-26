NEWS

Far Rockaway subway station slashing leaves man badly cut

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
Police are looking for a man after a slashing at a Queens subway station.

Around 4:10 p.m. April 18, at the Beach 90 Street "A" train station, two men got into an argument that turned physical, according to the New York City Police Department.

One of the men cut the other with a sharp object numerous times, police said, then fled the station heading east on Rockaway Freeway.

The victim had cuts on his face, neck and forearm. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was serious but stable.

The suspect is described as black, 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black and red shirt with the words "Coke Boys" on it and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
