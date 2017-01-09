Man slashed on Upper West Side subway following dispute

A man was slashed by another subway rider after he allegedly bumped into his luggage on a northbound train, authorities said.The 26-year-old victim encountered the suspect on a northbound No. 3 train just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.A dispute ensued, and the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the man in the forehead and the right hand, according to police.The victim got off at the 72nd Street station on the Upper West Side and was taken to St Luke's Hospital for treatment of the non life threatening wound.The suspect remained on the train. No arrests were made.