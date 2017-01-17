Officials in one Long Island village are offering a $5,000 reward after a United States Marine Corps medallion was stolen from a veterans memorial.Islandia Mayor Allan Dorman said the theft happened at the memorial on Old Nichols Road and Johnson Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday.The reward is for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to call Village Hall at (631) 348-1133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.