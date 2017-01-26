The mother of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead Wednesday night in an apartment in Brooklyn has been charged in his death.Zarah Coombs, 26, has been charged with murder, manslaughter, acting in manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon.The incident happened in their apartment near the intersection of Riverdale Avenue and Amboy Street in the Brownsville section.Investigators said Coombs was giving the child a bath in a plastic storage bin filled with water when the other children needed attention.She walked away, leaving the 4-year-old boy unattended in the makeshift bathtub.The 26-year-old stepfather walked into the apartment and found the boy lying submerged in the storage tote.He called 911 and the boy was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Doctors found bruising on the boy's body, investigators said, including abrasions to the neck and bruising to other areas to the body.An autopsy will determine the cause of death.Stay with abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.