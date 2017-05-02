NEWS

Off-duty MTA subway conductor, mom of 6 shot and killed in East New York, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reporting

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An off-duty MTA subway conductor was fatally shot in East New York Monday night.

The 41-year-old woman, identified as Jacqueline Dicks, was approached by three men on Elton Street in Brooklyn just after 11:40 p.m.

One of the men pulled a gun and shot her at least once in the head.

Dicks, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dicks was an MTA subway conductor who was wearing her uniform. She was off duty at the time of the shooting.

She was the mother of six children.
Related Topics:
newsshootingmtaEast New YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump threatens shutdown as Ryan defends spending deal
Michael Slager to plead guilty in connection with killing of Walter Scott
"I'm a heroin addict", suspect in LI knifepoint robberies tells police
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
Border Patrol snags casket stuffed with marijuana
More News
Top Stories
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Teen arrested after 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted
"I'm a heroin addict", suspect in LI knifepoint robberies tells police
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
$75 Mother's Day coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond is a scam
Video shows San Diego gunman during deadly shooting spree
Border Patrol snags casket stuffed with marijuana
Show More
1-year-old girl bitten in face by pit bull
Police: 2 teens brought loaded guns into Staten Island high school
1 dead, 3 injured in UT-Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
Escape boats will get you out of NYC during disaster...for a price
34 high school students arrested during post-prom party
More News
Top Video
NYPD: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted; Suspect climbed through window
7 On Your Side: May's best buys
Police: 2 teens brought loaded guns into Staten Island high school
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video