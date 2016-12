It was a case that captivated the country. Monday marks 20 years since Jonbenet Ramsey was found dead inside her family's home the day after Christmas.The six-year-old was found dead in 1996, and her killer has never been caught. Since her death officials say they have processed more than 1,500 pieces of evidence, and investigated more than 20,000 tips. New DNA testing for the case is planned for this year.