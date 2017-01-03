RATS

More than 50 rats removed from antique store in Ronkonkoma, Long Island
EMBED </>More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has the latest details.

Eyewitness News
RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) --
Animal control officers responded to a building filled with rats on Long Island Tuesday.

More than 50 rats were removed from an antique store in a strip mall in Ronkonkoma called "A Long Island Picker Inc."

They were apparently domestic rats that were being bred, officials said.

PHOTOS: 50+ rats discovered in Long Island antique store

People in the area began smelling a foul odor and called police.

Officials from The Town of Brookhaven are now gathering the rats to bring them to the animal control center.

The condition of the rodents is not yet clear.

The SPCA is speaking with the store's owner to gather more information. The store has been condemned by the town of Brookhaven.
Related Topics:
newsratslong island newsanimalsRonkonkoma
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RATS
Rats, health code violations force McSorley's to close
Rats, mice, and roaches plague Mitchel Houses tenants
NYC comes in second for most rats, Chicago takes the cheese
PETA protests Chicago plan to suffocate rats with dry ice
More rats
NEWS
Family of victim in deadly hit and run speaks out; Car found
Teacher fatally struck by SUV, school bus in Brooklyn
Exclusive: Victim slashed in Manhattan mugging speaks out
Twin pulls fallen dresser off his brother
More News
Top Stories
Teacher fatally struck by SUV, school bus in Brooklyn
Exclusive: 2015 Suffolk Marathon funds not yet given to veterans
Exclusive: Victim slashed in Manhattan mugging speaks out
Customer asks for special request during food order delivery
Twin pulls fallen dresser off his brother
Principal: Girl killed by stray bullet was 'shining star'
Elderly woman found mysteriously injured at apartment in Deer Park
Show More
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
Ford cancels plan for $1.6B plant in Mexico; adding 700 jobs in U.S.
Staten Island woman of 'leash couple' fame missing
Gov. Cuomo calls for free tuition at NY public colleges
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Teacher fatally struck by SUV, school bus in Brooklyn
Exclusive: Victim slashed in Manhattan mugging speaks out
WATCH: Video captures $6 million NYE Midtown jewelry heist
More Video