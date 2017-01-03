Animal control officers responded to a building filled with rats on Long Island Tuesday.More than 50 rats were removed from an antique store in a strip mall in Ronkonkoma called "A Long Island Picker Inc."They were apparently domestic rats that were being bred, officials said.People in the area began smelling a foul odor and called police.Officials from The Town of Brookhaven are now gathering the rats to bring them to the animal control center.The condition of the rodents is not yet clear.The SPCA is speaking with the store's owner to gather more information. The store has been condemned by the town of Brookhaven.