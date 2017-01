A mother in Queens has been charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old daughter.Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Elmhurst Avenue in Queens.They found a 1-year-old girl, identified as Sanggye Lhakyi, unconscious on a bed. She was pronounced dead.Her mother, Shangbo Xiangshengjie, 33, of Queens, was arrested and charged with murder.The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.The investigation is ongoing.