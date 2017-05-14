NEWS

Mother killed, daughter injured after being struck by out-of-control car in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are investigating after an elderly driver lost control of her vehicle, killing a woman and injuring her teenage daughter as they were walking on a sidewalk Sunday morning.

Diane Aluska and her 16-year-old daughter, Jenna, were walking in front of 225 South Wellwood Avenue when they were struck by a 2005 Toyota Corolla, Suffolk County police say.

The Corolla was backing out of a diagonal parking spot along the side of southbound South Wellwood Avenue when it drove onto the sidewalk, in reverse, struck the pedestrians and then struck the Lindenhurst Fire Department.



Diane Aluska, 55, of Lindenhurst, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where she was pronounced dead.

Jenna Aluska and the driver of the Corolla, Ann Riolo, 80, of Lindenhurst, were also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.


The Corolla was impounded for a safety check and the investigating is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.
