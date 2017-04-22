Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck in Moriches Friday night.Around 10 p.m., Chris Hurley and a woman were traveling west on Montauk Highway, near Cedar Street, when he crashed his Harley-Davidson into a guardrail, Suffolk County Police said.Hurley, 43, of Manorville was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.The woman, who was a passenger, was uninjured, police said.The investigation is continuing.