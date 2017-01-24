NEWS

MTA board expected to vote to increase subway, bus fare to $3

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
When MTA officials meet Wednesday, it is expected they will raise the fare to $3.00 for a single ride.

The MTA board had considered two options, the $3.00 fare or to decrease the round trip bonus to 5% rather than the present 11% bonus.

MTA data indicates that the majority of riders use the bonus pay per ride and the $3 fare raise would be the best deal.

If the board approves the fare hike recommendation, it will go into effect March 19th.

The monthly MetroCard would increase from $116.50 to $121, and the 7-day pass would go up $1 to $32. Express bus fares would be $7. There would be a 16% bonus for every $6 loaded onto the card.

The MTA has adhered to a schedule of biennial fare increases since 2009.

In 2013, the MTA reduced the planned hikes to 4% from the original 7.5%.
Related Topics:
newsmtasubwaybusNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Threatens to 'Send in the Feds' Because of Chicago 'Carnage'
Majority of Promised Oil Pipeline Jobs to Be Temporary
Fact-Checking Trump's Repeated Unsubstantiated Voter Fraud Claim
2 men fatally shot inside business in Dongan Hills
Elderly man attacked and robbed outside senior center in Brooklyn
More News
Top Stories
President Trump tweets 'We will build the wall!'
2 men fatally shot inside business in Dongan Hills
What was that noise? It's Con Ed releasing steam on the Upper East Side
Nor'easter causes damage, knocks out power to area
VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained up for 15 years
Police responding to burglary kill homeowner, not intruder
Day after collapse, Minn. governor says he has cancer
Show More
Elderly man attacked and robbed outside senior center in Brooklyn
Separated conjoined twins make 1st public appearance
2 critically injured in massive apartment complex fire
'SNL' writer suspended for tweet about Barron Trump
Feds find $20 million in cash in mattress box spring
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos