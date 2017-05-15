CARLSTADT, New Jersey (WABC) --Multiple buildings are on fire following a plane crash in New Jersey Monday afternoon.
It happened in an industrial area on Kero Road in Carlstadt.
Police confirmed that multiple buildings are on fire, and local emergency crews are responding to the scene.
The FAA issued this statement:
"A Learjet 35 crashed on approach to Runway 1 at Teterboro Airport at 3:30 pm today. The aircraft went down about 1/4 mile from the airport in a residential area. The flight departed from Philadelphia International Airport and was headed to Teterboro. The FAA is enroute to the scene. Local authorities will release information about people on board the aircraft. We will update this statement when we get new information."
Airport officials said Teterboro Airport has been closed and flight operations ceased until further notice.
A witness told Eyewitness News that it appeared the plane was trying to land at nearby Teterboro Airport. Another witness said the building closed about 30 minutes before the crash.
