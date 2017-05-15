Multiple buildings are on fire following a plane crash in New Jersey Monday afternoon.It happened in an industrial area on Kero Road in Carlstadt.Police confirmed that multiple buildings are on fire, and local emergency crews are responding to the scene.Here are photos showing the scene of the crash:The FAA issued this statement:Airport officials said Teterboro Airport has been closed and flight operations ceased until further notice.A witness told Eyewitness News that it appeared the plane was trying to land at nearby Teterboro Airport. Another witness said the building closed about 30 minutes before the crash.This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.