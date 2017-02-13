Nassau County woman charged with DWI, slamming into police car

A Long Island woman is under arrest after police say she was driving drunk and crashed into a patrol car.According to Nassau County Police, Sandy Lally McDonald, 31, of Babylon was driving her black colored 2015 Fiat early Sunday when she hit the rear end of the police car at James Street and Newbridge Road in Hicksville.The police car was occupied and its emergency lights were activated at the time of the accident, police said. The officer in the car was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries to his neck, shoulders and back.McDonald was not injured and underwent field sobriety tests due to an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.She is charged with DWI, assault, driving a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with an emergency vehicle.