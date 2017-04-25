Police on Long Island are trying to figure out if another knifepoint robbery is connected to 16 other cases.Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, in Shirley, the 7-Eleven on William Floyd Parkway was robbed by a man with a knife.The store clerk who was robbed said a man walked into the 7-Eleven with no mask and no gloves, holding a large knife. He demanded money and the clerk handed over some cash.The clerk said the suspect then hopped on a motorcycle and drove away.The Suffolk County Police Department is working to determine if the suspect is a serial robber who has been hitting stores across Long Island since the middle of February.He typically dresses in dark clothing, his face is covered and he moves very quickly. Police said he usually carries either a machete or a large kitchen knife, and is in and out in less than a minute or so.The robber committed the most recent robbery -- his 16th -- in Bohemia Wednesday.Police said if this is the work of that suspect, they're looking for someone who may have a drug addiction and is robbing stores to finance his habit.They are very concerned that he may become more desperate and dangerous. So far, no one has been hurt in the robberies.