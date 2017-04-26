  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Mayor de Blasio unveils his budget for 2018
Newark police to get dash cams, body cams in pilot program

A police body camera

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in Newark on Wednesday unveiled body cameras officers will begin using this spring as part of a federal monitoring agreement.

The event was held at the Newark offices of Panasonic, which is providing the cameras.

Newark's police were put under a five-year federal monitoring program last year after a Department of Justice investigation found officers made unconstitutional street stops and engaged in the excessive use of force.

The first report on the department's progress was released this week, saying Newark had a significant amount of work to do but was making strides to create a program to improve relations between police and the neighborhoods they serve.

The Newark Police Department will soon deploy 80 body-worn cameras and 15 dashboard cameras.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
