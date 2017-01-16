NEWS

Nightclub shooting at Mexican resort near Cancun leaves 5 dead

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico --
A shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen on Monday left five people dead, including two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian, authorities said.

The attorney general of Quintana Roo state said that several of the dead appear to have been part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival.

Miguel Angel Pech said the shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. at the Blue Parrot nightclub, one of the BPM Festival's venues in Playa del Carmen, just south of Cancun.

Video from inside the nightclub showing people running was posted on social media:


Pech said a lone gunman apparently entered the nightclub and began to exchange fire with another person inside.

Festival security personnel tried to stop the shooting and came under fire.

Police guard the entrance of the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.



Pech said it was not any kind of terrorist attack.

But the shooting apparently caused a rush of people heading for the exits at the beach-side club, and the lone female victim was apparently killed during the stampede.

Pech said 15 people were injured, one seriously. He said five of the injured had been treated for less serious injuries at local hospitals and released.

He said three people had been detained nearby, but it was unclear if they had been involved in the shooting.

Rodolfo Del Angel, director of police in the state of Quintana Roo, told the Milenio TV station that he shooting was the result of "a disagreement between people inside" the nightclub and said security guards had come under fire when they tried to contain the dispute.

The BPM Festival posted a statement saying four people had been killed and 12 injured in an attack that involved "a lone shooter."

BPM wrote that "the violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue."

Playa del Carmen has largely been spared the violence that has hit other parts of Mexico.

Canadian officials could not immediately confirm if any of their citizens were among the victims in the shooting.
Related Topics:
newsshootingmexicou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police investigating attempted attacks on 2 women in Westchester
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Mexico Nightclub
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
More News
Top Stories
Strike looming? No MTA, TWU deal as deadline passes
Woman run over by mini school bus while crossing Brooklyn street
Teen survives crash by holding onto tree overnight; Friend dies
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73
School bus rear-ends another bus in East Brunswick
Cargo plane crashes in residential area of Kyrgyzstan, killing 37
Show More
Pedestrian fatally struck in NJ; 4th killed on same stretch since August
Trumping Trump? Gov. Cuomo courts 'middle-class anger'
Search on for attackers after woman stabbed inside Queens home
Trump lashes out at critics as some Democrats vow to skip inauguration
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos