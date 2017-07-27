An impressive leap of faith on Thursday has landed a centenarian from New Jersey in the record books.In front of an audience that included children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, 102-year-old Kenneth Meyer broke the Guinness World Record for oldest person making a tandem skydive.To be precise, Meyer set the new record at 102 years and 172 days old, surpassing the previous record holder who was 101 years and 38 days old.Meyer's family cheered as he came in for a landing following the jump from 10,000 feet."I can't believe it to tell you the truth," Meyer said. "It was awesome."Meyer later told Eyewitness News he might consider jumping again for his 105th birthday.