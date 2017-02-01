KENILWORTH, New Jersey (WABC) --For a young middle school athlete in New Jersey, it was supposed to be a night to remember after a special invite from the New York Liberty.
But as 12-year-old Sydney Phillips was running drills with Liberty players at their practice facility, her parents learned that she was kicked out of her school in Kenilworth along with her sister.
"I don't even know how I'm going to tell them yet," said Sydney's father Scott Philips. "I don't want to ruin this moment. This is a great time for them and unfortunately on the way home or sometime tonight we have to explain to them what's going on."
Sydney Phillips was told she couldn't play on her school's boys basketball team. Now she's hanging with @nyliberty pic.twitter.com/4QHsEKPWmG— AJ Ross (@AJRossABC7) February 1, 2017
Last December, St. Theresa's School cancelled their girl's basketball team after there weren't enough girls interested.
Sydney and her family then fought to play on the boys team, but the school refused even though the Archdiocese of Newark doesn't have a specific rule prohibiting that.
"I was like really bummed when I found out I couldn't play with the boys because I'm better than them," Sydney said, laughing.
This then led to a legal battle with the archdiocese that has been unsuccessful after a judge sided with the school last month saying there was no legal foundation for her case.
"The school should embrace her spirit that she has shown," Scott said. "She has done nothing to that school, she's a honor roll student, she's in the honors society, she's on the school council."
New York Liberty legend Teresa Weatherspoon can't fathom all of this coming from an institution where kids should be uplifted and not exiled.
"We are obligated to teach our kids," Weatherspoon said. "We're obligated send them to another level, we're obligated to show them who they can be."
During the shoot-around with the Liberty, Sydney was also presented with her own custom jersey.
Eyewitness News reached out to the Archdiocese of Newark for comment on the Phillips girls being kicked out of school, but a spokesperson said that the diocese doesn't comment on individual students.