NEWS

New Jersey girls' basketball team finds hanging black puppet in room at high school

CLARK, New Jersey --
Officials are investigating after a black puppet was found hanging by its neck in a room where a northern New Jersey high school's girls' basketball team was changing before a game.

Players from Plainfield High School discovered the puppet hanging by a string in the room they were provided at Arthur L. Johnson High School before they squared off against the Clark school on Saturday.

Clark Superintendent Edward Grande says puppetry is taught in the classroom the team was using.

Superintendent Anna Belin-Pyles says the Plainfield Public School District doesn't condone any acts of intolerance and she considers the "troubling incident" a serious matter.

Clark Public Schools officials have promised to look into the incident. Belin-Pyles says Plainfield officials will help investigate the facts and present their own findings.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsbasketballhigh schoolhigh school sportsClark
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Aging Indian Point nuclear power plant to close by 2021
Suspect in U.S. Consulate Shooting Is American, Mexican Officials Say
Jimmy Fallon Jokes About Donald Trump in Golden Globes Monologue
Politics, Diversity Topics of Jokes and Speeches at Golden Globes
More News
Top Stories
3 killed after car plunges into icy pond in Albertson
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
Water condition at West 4th Street station disrupts subway service
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect due for first court appearance
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Man slashed on Upper West Side subway following dispute
Show More
Jury selection in trial of Rockland County podiatrist in alleged plot to kill wife
Aging Indian Point nuclear power plant to close by 2021
Search on for suspects who beat and robbed elderly man in the Bronx
Trump and his Cabinet picks prepare for grilling this week
Crews work to ensure smooth Monday commute following winter storm
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
More Photos