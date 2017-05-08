NEWS

New York State Senate to vote on bill targeting gang violence

EMBED </>More News Videos

Candace McCowan has details on the bill taking aim at gang violence.

Candace McCowan
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
The New York State Senate is expected to vote Monday on a new bill targeting gangs, following a wave of violence on Long Island.

It would lengthen the prison term for felonies committed during gang activity and create a gang-prevention curriculum in New York classrooms.

The legislation follows the recent crackdown on MS-13, the notorious gang blamed for a string of killings on Long Island.

The Brooklyn senator who is the author of the bill, Martin Golden, says 30 percent of all violent crimes in New York are committed by gangs.

Authorities believe the gang is responsible for over a dozen murders in recent months.

"A large portion of the MS-13 gang members are right now are here illegally and arrive in the country through the unaccompanied minor program which was really loosened up and formed under President Obama," said Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent DeMarco.

The anti-gang bill is expected to pass in the State Senate.

Last week 3 members of MS-13 were arrested on attempted murder charges.
Related Topics:
newsgang violencequeens newsJackson HeightsNew York City
