NEWS

NYPD: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Queens after suspect climbs through window

(Shutterstock)

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect after a 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Queens early Sunday.

Detectives from the Special Victims Division say the child was assaulted at a private residence on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Rosedale.

Authorities say the investigation indicates the suspect utilized a ladder to access a window of the second-floor apartment where the assault occurred.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
NEWS
