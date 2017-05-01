Police are searching for a suspect after a 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Queens early Sunday.Detectives from the Special Victims Division say the child was assaulted at a private residence on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Rosedale.Authorities say the investigation indicates the suspect utilized a ladder to access a window of the second-floor apartment where the assault occurred.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.