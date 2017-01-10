  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
NYPD: Bronx suspects stole cars, crashed them in parking lot

THE BRONX (WABC) --
Police are searching for three young men wanted for a vandalism spree in the Bronx, and they're hoping surveillance images will lead to arrests.

Authorities say the suspects entered the Botanical Square Garden parking lot around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, broke into several vehicles and crashed them into other cars.

The suspects damaged 17 cars in total, causing approximately $60,000 in damages.

They are all described as Hispanic males, 14 to 17 years old.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
