NEWS

NYPD launches 1st phase of bodycam program

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York Police Department is launching the first phase of a plan to equip 22,000 officers with body cameras.

The initiative was set to begin Thursday with police brass attending a roll call for camera-wearing officers at a Manhattan precinct. The department expects to deploy 1,200 cameras around the city in the next few weeks.

The NYPD recently finalized guidelines on using the devices. Rules require officers to turn on their cameras when making arrests, pursuing criminal suspects or dealing with crime scenes.

The city agreed to start using the cameras following a 2013 federal court decision finding that the NYPD had wrongly targeted black and Hispanic men with its stop-and-frisk tactics.
Related Topics:
newsnypdbody camerasNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
United reaches 'amicable' settlement with doctor dragged off flight
Hiker rescued after 47 days in Nepal survived on salt, water
Suspect in killing of trooper ID'd after being shot dead in hourslong standoff
Obama administration reviewed Flynn's security clearance, Trump WH says
Trump plans to renegotiate NAFTA but may scrap it if 'fair deal' not reached
More News
Top Stories
Final farewell: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
Police: Captive woman found crying in pit in neighbor's shed
Standoff ends with suspected Delaware cop shooter dead
19-year-old man fatally stabbed in Queens internet cafe
Delta passenger kicked off flight after bathroom emergency
Bayonne students walk out to protest 300 layoffs amid budget crisis
2 U.S. troops killed during fight with ISIS in Afghanistan
Show More
2 hurt after escalator malfunction inside WTC Oculus
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge set to open with light show
United reaches 'amicable' settlement with doctor dragged off flight
Day care owner charged after baby dies on first day
Amtrak's plans to update NY Penn over summer may lead to delays
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos