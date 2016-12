The NYPD is searching for a prisoner that escaped custody from Lenox Hill Healthplex in the West Village Thursday afternoon.It happened at around 3:30 p.m. near 7th Avenue and West 12th Street.The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with curly hair, wearing brown boots, and blue jeans with one leg shackle on.This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.