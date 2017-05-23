NEW YORK (WABC) --The NYPD says it is monitoring the events in Manchester, England and is stepping up security and patrols as a precaution in New York City.
.@NYPDCT @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDChiefofDept closely monitoring events in Manchester, England, to determine any possible implications for #NYC pic.twitter.com/ElJVcg0gFr— Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) May 22, 2017
The NYPD released a statement about the additional security measures that New Yorkers may notice:
"Out of an abundance of caution, we have moved additional heavy weapons teams to high profile locations around the city. In addition to our heavy weapons teams, New Yorkers will also see vapor wake explosive detection dogs, highly trained counterterrorism officers, and random bag checks at transit locations, among other things."
The NYPD said it has been in contact with English authorities regarding the developments in Manchester.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also tweeted about the stepped up security measures:
I am heartbroken by the horrific explosion in Manchester. As a precaution, state law enforcement will step up security and patrols.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 23, 2017
Police are making themselves more visible at landmark locations throughout the city.
The NYPD response has been swift and impressive, as it always is, anytime there is an attack anywhere in the world.
After 9/11, officials know they cannot afford to not respond. This city always has a bulls eye on its back from various terrorist groups.
New Yorkers Eyewitness News spoke to said they were comforted by the sight of the extra police presence.
Meantime, Long Island officials also said that they were increasing security and monitoring the situation.
Nassau Police released a statement:
Nassau County Executive Edward P. Mangano and Acting Commissioner of Police Thomas C. Krumpter express their heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims and families of tonight's explosion at the Manchester Arena in England.
Although there are no known imminent threats to Nassau County, police are monitoring this explosion along with federal, state, and local authorities. The Nassau County Police Department is taking all steps necessary to ensure the safety of the public and its Police Officers. We will be intensifying patrols at all areas of larger public gatherings.
If you see something, say something. If you hear something, say something.
Immediate threats should be called into 911 and tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.