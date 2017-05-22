NEWS

NYPD stepping up patrols following incident in Manchester, England

The NYPD says it is monitoring the events in Manchester, England and is stepping up security and patrols as a precaution in New York City.


New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also tweeted about the stepped up security measures:



Nassau Police released a statement:

Nassau County Executive Edward P. Mangano and Acting Commissioner of Police Thomas C. Krumpter express their heartfelt prayers and condolences to the victims and families of tonight's explosion at the Manchester Arena in England.

Although there are no known imminent threats to Nassau County, police are monitoring this explosion along with federal, state, and local authorities. The Nassau County Police Department is taking all steps necessary to ensure the safety of the public and its Police Officers. We will be intensifying patrols at all areas of larger public gatherings.

If you see something, say something. If you hear something, say something.

Immediate threats should be called into 911 and tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
