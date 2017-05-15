NEWS

NYPD: Suspect in Queens school fight hid razor blades in her hair; 3 hurt

Eyewitness News
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (WABC) --
Three teenage girls were injured during a slashing in a Queens high school fight that authorities say started when a female student pulled razor blades out of her hair.

The incident happened inside Queens North Community High School on 77th Road in Kew Gardens Hills.

Police say the 17-year-old girl who was hiding the blades attacked another 17-year-old girl, and both were hurt during the melee. A third 17-year-old who apparently tried to break up the fight was identified as the other victim.

The first teen was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital of Queens with bruises and lacerations, while the other girl in the fight was taken to Queens Hospital Center with similar injuries. The third girl was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the first two teens, and the investigation is ongoing.
