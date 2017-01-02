An off-duty New Rochelle police officer has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash in White Plains.Investigators say Officer Harry Kyrakeades had a blood-alcohol content three times above the legal limit when he crashed his Jeep into a tree.27-year-old Isaac Ward, a passenger in the officer's car, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.Kyrakeades was driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash. He was taken to Westchester County Medical Center where is he undergoing surgery for serious leg injuries.At this point, it is unclear how fast Kyrakeades was travelling, but the roads were wet at the time.Kyrakeades is a rookie cop who graduated from the academy in December 2015.His SUV has been impounded and the investigation continues.