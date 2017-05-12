Pedestrian fatally struck in Linden hit and run

A driver is custody after a pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit and run in New Jersey early Friday.The female victim was killed on the 1200 block of East Linden Avenue around 12:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.The area is surrounded by industrial warehouses and is very dark at night, and it was unclear if the driver saw the victim before striking her.She was reportedly walking along East Linden Avenue not far from a male social club.Neither the suspect's nor the victim's identity has been released. Charges are pending.The investigation is ongoing.