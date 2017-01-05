A person of interest in a police-involved shooting early Thursday on Staten Island is in custody and was being questioned.He was chased into the woods after police saw him walking on Ellis Road, off of Arthur Kill Road, just before 6:30 a.m.The man was one of a string of people police detained walking in the area in the hours following the shooting. Police said he matches the description of a second suspect.The wooded area where he was captured, a desolate stretch of Ellis, was being searched by police for evidence.Around 1:10 a.m. in the Charleston section, a sergeant and an officer responded to a report of shots fired, and encountered two armed men.According to the New York City Police Department, near Kreischer and Androvette streets, one man fled into the woods, and the other, a 26-year-old, pointed a .9mm Glock 26 at police. The two officers fired, hitting the man three times in the left leg and once in the left arm.Police said he was wearing some type of armored vest; he may have been struck in the vest. He was taken into custody and is in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital North.A Glock was recovered at the scene. It is unclear whether either man fired at police.Police chased the second man into a wooded area, but he was not found initially. They recovered an AR 15 semi-automatic rifle in the woods as well as evidence of several shells that may have been fired and a large hunting knife.Both the officer and the sergeant were taken to Staten Island University Hospital South for ringing in the ears, but neither was struck by gunfire.This is the third police-involved shooting involving the NYPD in as many days.Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.