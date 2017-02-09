  • BREAKING NEWS Friday school closings coming in | Click full story for more area closings
Plane bound for Buenos Aires suffers engine fire at JFK Airport, sources say

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A plane's engine caught fire while on the runway at JFK Airport Thursday night, sources tell Eyewitness News.

Aerolineas Argentinas flight 1301, bound for Buenos Aires, is sitting on the runway after experiencing an engine fire around 11 p.m.

People on the ground said they heard a loud bang. Other pilots reported seeing a fire.

The runway was closed and the plane was quickly surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Once the fire was out, the plane taxied under its own power off the runway.
