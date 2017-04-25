NEWS

Shirley knifepoint robbery at 7-Eleven not part of Long Island spree

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reporting live

Eyewitness News
BOHEMIA, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island have determined that a knifepoint robbery is not connected to 16 other robberies of similar stores.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, in Shirley, the 7-Eleven on William Floyd Parkway was robbed by a man with a knife.

The store clerk who was robbed said a man walked into the 7-Eleven with no mask and no gloves, holding a large knife. He demanded money and the clerk handed over some cash.

The clerk said the suspect then hopped on a motorcycle and drove away.

The Suffolk County Police Department considered that the suspect was a serial robber who has been hitting stores across Long Island since the middle of February. Later Tuesday morning, Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyersdo said officials "do not believe that this robbery is part of any established pattern."

The serial robber typically dresses in dark clothing, and keeps his face is covered. Police said he usually carries either a machete or a large kitchen knife, and is in and out in less than a minute or so.

The latest in the string of robberies was in Bohemia Wednesday. Police said they're looking for someone who may have a drug addiction and is robbing stores to finance his habit.

They are very concerned that he may become more desperate and dangerous. So far, no one has been hurt in the robberies.
Related Topics:
newsrobberyarmed robberynassau county newslong islandMerrickHolbrook
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Knifepoint robbery believed to be 15th in Long Island spree
NEWS
Police looking for 2 men in shooting over Statue of Liberty tickets
Only 37 percent say Trump should repeal and replace Obamacare: Poll
Bystanders shot in dispute over Statue of Liberty tickets
Police: Drug store guard sexually abused shoplifting suspect
2nd LI camp counselor accused of sex crimes, child porn possession
More News
Top Stories
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
3 retired NYPD officers arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
2nd LI camp counselor accused of sex crimes, child porn possession
Police: Drug store guard sexually abused shoplifting suspect
Dad says he was fired for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
Police looking for 2 men in shooting over Statue of Liberty tickets
Show More
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Ex-priest charged with sex crimes
Wake for firefighter William Tolley held today
US Navy gathers off Korea
Fire destroys home in Briarcliff Manor
More News
Top Video
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Bystanders shot in dispute over Statue of Liberty tickets
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Dad says he was fired for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
More Video