CVS security guard accused of sexually abusing shoplifting suspect in Brooklyn store

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A security guard at a Brooklyn drug store is accused of sexually abusing a woman being detained for shoplifting.

NYPD said 29-year-old Jose Ramos, of Brooklyn, was arrested Monday. The alleged incident happened March 15 at the CVS Pharmacy on Ditmas Avneue in the Kensington section of Brooklyn.

According to police, Ramos allegedly caught the 28-year-old woman shoplifting and brought her to the back office.

That's when police said he told her he wouldn't call police if he let her take pictures of her private parts.

Police said out of fear, the woman let him take the pictures. Ramos is accused of also inappropriately touching her during the ordeal.

The woman reported it the next day, sparking the investigation.

Following his arrest, Ramos was charged with forcible touching, coercion and sex abuse.

Police are investigating to see if there are other victims. So far none have been identified.

CVS has since released a statement, saying:

"The alleged actions of Mr. Ramos are a gross violation of our policies and wholly contrary to our values. CVS Pharmacy sincerely apologizes to the victims in this matter and we are cooperating fully with the NYPD's Special Victims Division in their investigation."

The spokesman added that "employees are not permitted to detain suspects unless they are accompanied by another colleague of the same gender as the suspect."

CVS said Ramos has been suspended from his job and is not allowed to return to the store while the allegations are being investigated.
