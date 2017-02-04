Emergency workers rescued a man stuck in the shaft of a high-rise Saturday morning.Rescuers were called to 70 Morningside Drive in Morningside Heights around 8 a.m.According to police on the scene, around midnight the victim was attending a party, and became drunk and disorderly. He was going from room to room stealing food, police said.He eventually went to the rooftop of the 23-story building where he opened a ventilation shaft, fell to the 16th floor and got stuck sometime early Saturday morning.Other students reported hearing cries for help and the New York City Fire Department responded.The man was freed around 9 a.m. and taken to St. Luke's hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.