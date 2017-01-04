NEWS

Police fatally shoot suspect in Canarsie
Diana Rocco reporting live

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man died overnight after he was shot by police Tuesday night in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to a home on East 99th Street after a report of an emotionally disturbed person.

According to the New York City Police Department, a woman let them inside, and a man emerged from a back room and got a 13-inch knife from the kitchen.

The man, later identified as James Owens, 63, went toward the officers, and one of the officers tasered the man which had no effect, police said. The man kept coming toward them with the knife and a second officer fired at him.

Owens was shot in the chest and was taken to the Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Officers recovered a knife at the scene.
No police officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.
