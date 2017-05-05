A German tourist was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted during a mugging in Harlem Thursday morning.The 31-year-old woman was attacked while returning to her Airbnb rental on West 146th Street at Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 2:50 a.m.She was punched to the ground by the suspect, who took her purse, police said. According to the New York City Police Department, while on the ground, he removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.She sustained numerous injuries, including broken teeth, and is serious but stable.No arrests have been made.The suspect is described as a black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 175 pounds with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, white sneakers and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).