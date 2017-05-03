NEWS

Man found dead in suicide murdered woman in Mahopac, police say

Police announce that a man found dead in an apparent suicide killed his in law in Mahopac

Eyewitness News
MAHOPAC, New York (WABC) --
A man found dead in an apparent suicide in Harrison was responsible for the death of a woman in Mahopac.

The Carmel Police Department confirmed Wednesday that 69-year old Filippo Buffone, who killed himself Tuesday, killed Perla Gatchalian.

Chief Michael Cazzari said police believe the motive is rooted in financial issues.

On April 27, the Gatchalian, 75, was found in her Mahopac home. The medical examiner ruled that her death was a homicide.

Buffone is the father of Gatchalian's daughter's husband. He was found dead, shot in the head, around dawn, in a car in a social club parking lot.

His body was a few hundred feet away from his West Harrison home.

Cazzari said Buffone was the prime suspect within 24 hours of Gatchalian's death.
Related Topics:
newsbody foundhomicide investigationMahopacHarrison
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Elderly woman found dead in Mahopac home
NEWS
ISIS attack injures 3 US service members, kills 8 civilians in Kabul
2 dead, at least 12 injured in car crash at auto auction in Massachusetts
Trump making another push for health care bill amid last-minute tweaks
Comey 'mildly nauseous' to think FBI affected 2016 election
Texas cop who fatally shot 15-year-old identified by police
More News
Top Stories
NYPD: Woman raped, drugged by man who broke into apartment
House passes bill to change overtime rules
NYPD: Man arrested for using bow, arrow to shoot squirrels
Ronald McDonald statue stolen, $500 reward offered
Man charged with bias crime to victim: 'We are white power'
Six arrested in Operation 'Uber Connect' drug bust
2 arrested in Long Island break-in, police-car crash
Show More
Family wants Dallas officer who shot black teen charged
Books on religious-school bus set on fire in Williamsburg
VIDEO: Fiery plane crash near Seattle
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos