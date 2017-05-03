A man found dead in an apparent suicide in Harrison was responsible for the death of a woman in Mahopac.The Carmel Police Department confirmed Wednesday that 69-year old Filippo Buffone, who killed himself Tuesday, killed Perla Gatchalian.Chief Michael Cazzari said police believe the motive is rooted in financial issues.On April 27, the Gatchalian, 75, was found in her Mahopac home. The medical examiner ruled that her death was a homicide.Buffone is the father of Gatchalian's daughter's husband. He was found dead, shot in the head, around dawn, in a car in a social club parking lot.His body was a few hundred feet away from his West Harrison home.Cazzari said Buffone was the prime suspect within 24 hours of Gatchalian's death.