Elderly woman found dead in Mahopac home

Eyewitness News
MAHOPAC, New York (WABC) --
Police in Mahopac are searching for suspects in a deadly home invasion.

A woman was found dead in her house on Coventry Circle on Thursday afternoon. Police have identified the woman as 75-year-old Pearl Gatchalian.

Investigators are not saying how she died, but her death is being treated as a homicide.

An autopsy is pending.
