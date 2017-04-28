Elderly woman found dead in Mahopac home

PD in #mahopac are "sure it is a homicide" in death of 75 y/o female Latest EWN @ 5 #abcny pic.twitter.com/veT1roud7v — Tim Fleischer (@TimFleischer7) April 28, 2017

Police in Mahopac are searching for suspects in a deadly home invasion.A woman was found dead in her house on Coventry Circle on Thursday afternoon. Police have identified the woman as 75-year-old Pearl Gatchalian.Investigators are not saying how she died, but her death is being treated as a homicide.An autopsy is pending.