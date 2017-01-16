Police investigating attempted attacks on 2 women in Westchester

Police in Westchester County are investigating two frightening incidents in which women were grabbed by a man who was trying to attack them.Both happened the night of Jan. 12 in Scarsdale and Yonkers.In Scarsdale, police say a man possibly armed with a gun grabbed a woman in her driveway. She screamed, and the man ran away without taking anything.In Yonkers, a masked man got into a vehicle with a 19-year-old woman sitting inside near Pennsylvania Avenue.He pulled a gun, then tried to rob and sexually assault her before running away.