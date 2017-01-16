NEWS

Police investigating attempted attacks on 2 women in Westchester

Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester (WABC) --
Police in Westchester County are investigating two frightening incidents in which women were grabbed by a man who was trying to attack them.

Both happened the night of Jan. 12 in Scarsdale and Yonkers.

In Scarsdale, police say a man possibly armed with a gun grabbed a woman in her driveway. She screamed, and the man ran away without taking anything.

In Yonkers, a masked man got into a vehicle with a 19-year-old woman sitting inside near Pennsylvania Avenue.

He pulled a gun, then tried to rob and sexually assault her before running away.
