NEWS

Police investigating package explosion that left man critically injured in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest on an explosion that left a man critically injured in Queens.

By
SPRINGFIELD, Queens (WABC) --
The NYPD and federal authorities are investigating after a man was critically injured when a package exploded at the front door of a building in Queens Friday.

The 73-year-old victim, who is the building's landlord, remains at Nassau University Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns to 80 percent of his body.

The incident happened in front of a house that is rented to two families on 222nd Street in Springfield Gardens.

Police say the package was sitting on the front stoop for a number of days.

The man picked up the round cylinder that police say was packed with black powder, and it exploded.

The name on the package was not anyone who lives at that address, investigators said.



NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says the explosive was rigged to detonate when someone opened it. He says the blast left behind "substantial evidence."

One resident of the home saw the package for several days and even touched it.

"We didn't think nothing of it, my dad was actually holding it and he was like, 'is this for us?' and I said it's not for us," said Kathleen Toussint. "I said just put it outside and I guess they'll pick it back up, to whoever it needs to go to they'll find it. And the landlord came and he saw it during the week and I guess he realized it was still sitting there and he decided he wanted to open it I guess, and that's what happenped."

Police say there was no evidence of shrapnel, just black powder.

"I saw a man lying in the grass he was actually on his knees and he was on fire," said Rick Thomas, a neighbor. "He was screaming out in pain, a lot of pain, he was engulfed, the flames engulfed his whole top half."



"When I got out there, there was a neighbor across the street they had ran to aid him and they put towels around him to put the fire out, and someone called 911, and the firemen were on the scene first," a neighbor said.

The U.S. Postal Service released a statement:
"This matter is currently under investigation with law enforcement and we cannot provide further comment at this time."

The victim owns the home but does not live there.

Police didn't think the package had been sent through the mail.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsexplosionfireJamaica (QN12)New York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
6 arrested at LI bars suspected of MS-13, other illegal activity
Some Trump aides push to move Attorney General Sessions to Homeland Security
After Trump 'don't be too nice' quip, LI police dept. speaks up
Suspect arrested in theft of backpack containing $80K
More News
Top Stories
6 arrested at LI bars suspected of MS-13, other illegal activity
VIDEO: Streets flood following heavy rain at Jersey shore
Arrest made in death of woman hit by taxi on Upper East Side
After Trump 'don't be too nice' quip, LI police dept. speaks up
Search on for man who dressed as woman in bank heist
Leaders in Congress react to ABC News investigation of border agency
Sketch by Trump of NYC skyline sells for almost $30,000
Suspect arrested in theft of backpack containing $80K
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $303 million after no winners
PHOTOS: NJ Festival of Ballooning takes flight
Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff, replaced by John Kelly
New York Water Taxi hits dock on West Side, 30 injured
Suspect identified in murder of popular Queens barber
More News
Top Video
Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff, replaced by John Kelly
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Scaramucci's profanity-laced tirades ignite White House tensions
Driver totals Ferrari 1 hour after purchase
More Video