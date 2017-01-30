  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
3 adults found dead inside Maplewood home; police investigating

Lucy Yang has more from Maplewood.

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating a triple homicide that occurred in a quiet New Jersey neighborhood.

Firefighters in Maplewood made the horrific discovery shortly before noon Sunday after going to check on the well-being of one person inside apartment complex on Van Ness Court.

Two men and one woman were found dead inside.

Van Ness Court in Maplewood is a dead end street, and normally does not see a lot of traffic.

However, Sunday night it was an active crime scene as the Essex County Major Crimes Task Force investigated the murders.

Maplewood Police were screening all residents before allowing them back down Van Ness Court - even if they were being escorted by police.

As of yet there was no known motive, and the names of the victims have not yet been released.

The Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
