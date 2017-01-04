The NYPD is investigating a mysterious death after a woman's body was discovered in the East Village on Wednesday afternoon.Police say that a 27-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment at the Wald Houses on Avenue D.A source tells Eyewitness News that a friend of the victim found the door of the apartment ajar, with a trail of blood leading to the bed.The victim was found lying on a bed covered with a blanket and a scarf around her neck.An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.Police are withholding the identity of the victim pending notification of her family.