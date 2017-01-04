NEWS

NYPD investigating woman's body found in East Village apartment

Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD is investigating a mysterious death after a woman's body was discovered in the East Village on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that a 27-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment at the Wald Houses on Avenue D.

A source tells Eyewitness News that a friend of the victim found the door of the apartment ajar, with a trail of blood leading to the bed.

The victim was found lying on a bed covered with a blanket and a scarf around her neck.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim pending notification of her family.
Related Topics:
newsbody foundmysterious deathnypdeast villagemanhattan newsnew york cityEast VillageNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Everything You Need to Know About Donald Trump's SEC Chair Pick
Video Captures Chilling Moment Man Opens Fire on Unsuspecting Police Officers
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
Lyle Menendez: "I am the kid that did kill his parents"
More News
Top Stories
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold comeback, then snow
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Macy's to close 68 stores, 2 in New York area
Man dies after erupting into flames inside Amityville house
Police: Queens mom killed 1-year-old daughter with phone charger cord
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Show More
Speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway
Family disputes NYPD claims in Brooklyn police shooting
Glass falls 18 floors from hotel in Lower Manhattan
Thieves using skimmers to steal customers account info at NJ banks
Nearly 200 rats removed from Long Island antique store
More News
Photos
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos