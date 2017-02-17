A man was arrested Thursday on Long Island, accused of driving with 30 license suspensions after a wreck that killed a pedestrian.Around 6:30 p.m. in Copaigue, Suffolk County police said Richard Turner was driving a 2003 Lexus RX 300 eastbound on Sunrise Highway near Bayview Avenue when he struck a pedestrian.The pedestrian, Fausto Rodriguez, 38, of Copiague, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.Turner, 36, of Massapequa, had 30 license suspensions, police said, and he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.The investigation is continuing.